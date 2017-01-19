🎥 HHS students awarded for Golden Belt Bank video project

By JORDYN DAKE

HHS Guidon

When Emerging Tech teacher Suzanne Stark announced her class would be doing a video project that was part of a contest for the Golden Belt Bank, senior Tiana Lawson was indifferent.

“When she first announced the project, I wasn’t sure if I would like doing it,” Lawson said. “As I got into it I became more excited because it involved creativity and it was my field of interest.”

The video contest was held for students ages 15 to 18. Lawson said the purpose of the contest was to inform about the importance of saving money. Stark assigned the project to everyone in her class.

Students were given the option to pair up or work alone. Lawson said she was going at it alone at first, but didn’t have a good idea, so she collaborated with her classmate, junior Riley Spears.

“Riley didn’t have a good camera, and I didn’t really have any good ideas,” Lawson said. “So, we decided to work together.”

Spears said the project seemed like a lot of work at first because she had no camera or editing skills but working with Lawson made things better.

“I just wanted to come up with a really good idea and win the competition,” Spears said.

For inspiration, the two observed previous winning videos and children’s books. Spears said they came up with several ideas but chose what would work best.

The two girls took advantage of a Monday that they were off from school and got together to film their video.

“In the video, we used my little brother who is walking through a store and trying to find a toy,” Lawson said. “He realizes that he can’t afford the toy so he has to come up with different methods to make money.”

The rest of the video shows Spears’ sister and Lawson’s younger brother as he does chores to earn enough money to buy the toy from the store.

“Eventually, he makes enough money and we go back for the toy,” Lawson said. “Then he walks down another aisle and finds a motorized toy car that he wants to save for next.”

At first, Lawson said the two girls were apprehensive about using her little brother due to how young he was.

“He’s only 4 years old so we thought he was going to be a problem,” Lawson said. “He actually cooperated really well and he was a great little actor.”

According to Spears, the video was finished and edited in one day, and then all they could do was wait.

“We spent time in class coming up with the ideas and scenes and then filmed the video that weekend,” Spears said. “The filming took about an hour or so and Tiana did all of the editing.”

Lawson said a couple of days before the results were announced, Stark let slip that someone in their class had won, but didn’t say who.

“I knew other people had made videos that were just as good as ours,” Lawson said. “I was very negative on the subject.”

Spears, on the other hand, was very optimistic that they had done well.

“I was pretty pumped when we got into class that day,” Spears said. “All along I was really hoping that we were the ones who would place.”

Two representatives, HHS graduates Nathan Legleiter and Jason Ball, came from the bank to announce the winner and present them with a check.

“Jason stumbled as he was walking up with the check and I was able to see one of the names on there,” Lawson said. “I got really excited when I saw my name and I could barely contain myself as I was waiting.”

Spears and Lawson were both excited and surprised when the results were announced.

“It was kind of funny though because all along, Tiana was sure that we weren’t going to win,” Spears said. “When Tiana was realized we won her face was really cute, she was so surprised and couldn’t believe it.”

Spears and Lawson got second place and were awarded a $250 cash prize for the regional conference, but because they did not actually win, they can’t go to the state competition. The girls split the check halfway, each getting $125.

“It’s funny because the project was about the importance of saving money,” Lawson said. “I blew all of it on Christmas gifts already.”