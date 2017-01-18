Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Ashland 46, South Central 36

Burlingame 75, Madison/Hamilton 24

Hartford 46, Olpe 40

Inman 48, Little River 34

Lebo 58, Southern Coffey 50

Newton 39, McPherson 37

South Gray 55, Minneola 28

Triplains-Brewster 56, Weskan 45

Baldwin Tournament

Augusta 64, Anderson County 46

Bonner Springs 63, KC Bishop Ward 20

Basehor Linwood Invitational

Ottawa 72, SM North 44

Burlington Tournament

Independence 66, Burlington 54

Iola 54, Labette County 52

Rock Creek 64, Paola 32

Sabetha 41, Prairie View 32

Burrton Invitational Tournament

Burrton 66, Fairfield 36

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Goessel 34

Canton-Galva Tournament

Elyria Christian 61, Marion 58

Wichita Classical 41, Canton-Galva 33

Wichita Home School 49, St. John’s Military 29

Cherokee Southeast Tournament

Erie 49, Parsons 47

Pierce City, Mo. 58, Columbus 40

Southeast 56, Jayhawk Linn 54

Cunningham Tournament

Attica 63, Stafford 28

Medicine Lodge 74, Norwich 66

Pratt Skyline 80, Cunningham 33

South Barber 65, Kinsley 30

Flint Hills Tournament

Chase County 47, Lyndon 44

Council Grove 66, Central Heights 24

Mission Valley 71, West Franklin 52

Osage City 69, Northern Heights 54

Halstead Tournament

Andale 46, Rose Hill 41

Halstead 40, Moundridge 37

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Cimarron 50, Syracuse 35

Play-InLakin 63, Wichita County 42

Hillsboro Tournament

Bennington 76, Wichita Life Prep 59

Hesston 68, Riley County 27

Hillsboro 63, Clay Center 36

Republic County 55, Wichita Sunrise 52

Hoisington Tournament

Ellsworth 78, Russell 68

Minneapolis 54, LaCrosse 34

Otis-Bison 46, Victoria 32

McLouth Invitational Tournament

Maranatha Academy 61, McLouth 50

Bishop Seabury Academy 102, Riverside 45

Mid Continent League Tournament

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Hill City 53

Norton 66, Smith Center 39

Phillipsburg 57, Ellis 56

Plainville 54, Trego 48

Nemaha Central Tournament

Falls City, Neb. 67, Horton 40

Marysville 67, Hiawatha 38

Nemaha Central 48, St. Mary’s 46

Silver Lake 48, Jackson Heights 45

Northwest Kansas League Tournament

Hoxie 59, Oberlin-Decatur 31

Quinter 37, Dighton 35

St. Francis 74, Greeley County 29

Wallace County 68, Rawlins County 62

Oskaloosa Tournament

Cornerstone Family 76, Valley Falls 73

Jefferson North 62, Atchison County 44

Perry-Lecompton 79, Pleasant Ridge 49

Rossville 67, Oskaloosa 43

Pleasanton Tournament

Humboldt 71, Altoona-Midway 8

Oswego 53, Pleasanton 42

Uniontown 51, Marmaton Valley 34

Shawnee Mission West Tournament

Blue Springs South, Mo. 82, SM West 70

Grandview, Mo. 73, KC Wyandotte 38

South Central Border League Tournament

Sedan 82, South Haven 38

Caldwell 54, Central Burden 45

Cedar Vale/Dexter 48, Argonia 27

Oxford 41, West Elk 37

Spring Hill Tournament

Goddard-Eisenhower 78, KC Sumner 49

KC Piper 68, Veritas Christian 31

Olathe South 39, Blue Valley Southwest 26

Spring Hill 55, Osawatomie 43

St. John Tournament

Pratt 50, Macksville 40

St. John 57, Wichita West 20

Sterling Tournament

Hugoton 43, Lyons 26

Hutchinson Trinity 66, Smoky Valley 58

Twin Valley League Tournament

Centralia 61, Frankfort 49

Clifton-Clyde 67, Linn 57

Doniphan West 53, Blue Valley 27

Valley Heights 45, Axtell 30

Washington County 51, Wetmore 30

Wilson County Classic

Girard 55, Cherryvale 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Northern Plains League Tournament

Rock Hills vs. Pike Valley, ppd. to Jan 18.

Lakeside vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Jan 18.

Chase vs. Sylvan-Lucas, ppd.

Osborne vs. Wilson, ppd.

Tescott vs. Lincoln, ppd. to Jan 18.

Thunder Ridge vs. Natoma, ppd. to Jan 18.

Sterling Tournament

Beloit vs. Sterling, ppd. to Jan 18.

Remington vs. Southeast Saline, ppd. to Jan 18.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Augusta 43, Andale 38

Bishop Miege 59, St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. 46

Conway Springs 62, Belle Plaine 13

Garden Plain 41, Wichita Trinity 30

Goddard 58, Wichita Campus 37

Golden Plains 56, Cheylin 28

Highland Park 54, KC Harmon 2

KC Schlagle 88, Hogan Prep, Mo. 53

Lawrence 63, Topeka West 26

Lebo 47, Southern Coffey 35

Madison/Hamilton 63, Burlingame 28

Maize 72, Goddard-Eisenhower 33

Mill Valley 70, Lansing 42

Newton 39, McPherson 37

Northern Valley 57, Logan 46

Olpe 78, Hartford 24

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Galena 44

Rose Hill 64, Andover Central 49

Sedgwick 53, Haven 30

SM East 59, Barstow, Mo. 42

SM Northwest 53, Topeka 41

South Gray 55, Minneola 28

Spearville 55, Satanta 26

Ulysses 37, Garden City 34

Valley Center 49, Hutchinson 33

Wellington 49, Winfield 27

Weskan 61, Triplains-Brewster 58

Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Wichita North 28

Wichita Heights 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54, OT

Wichita West 61, Wichita Northwest 45

Basehor Linwood Invitational

Blue Valley 47, Basehor-Linwood 31

Holton 63, Ottawa 35

Blue Valley North Tournament

BV North 60, SM West 49

Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 57, BV West 36

Olathe East 48, Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 39

Staley, Mo. 53, St. James Academy 32

Burlington Tournament

Burlington 45, Rock Creek 20

Independence 61, Prairie View 14

Labette County 67, Sabetha 38

Paola 54, Iola 31

Centre Tournament

Marion 58, Peabody-Burns 22

Rural Vista 44, Elyria Christian 41

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Cimarron 41, Syracuse 29

Lakin 40, Wichita County 24

Hillsboro Tournament

Clay Center 49, Holcomb 20

Hesston 55, Hillsboro 21

Republic County 47, Wichita Sunrise 34

Riley County 49, Bennington 29

Hoisington Tournament

Ellsworth 54, Victoria 19

LaCrosse 58, Hoisington 46

Otis-Bison 45, Ellinwood 44

Russell 54, Minneapolis 25

Mid Continent League Tournament

Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Smith Center 25

Stockton 30, Oakley 27, OT

Hill City 43, Norton 33

Plainville def. Ellis

Northwest Kansas League Tournament

Dighton 57, Oberlin-Decatur 19

Hoxie 56, Greeley County 25

Quinter 52, Rawlins County 47

St. Francis 44, Wallace County 36

Pleasanton Tournament

Heritage Christian 40, Uniontown 39

Humboldt 64, Altoona-Midway 13

Oswego 38, Marmaton Valley 21

Pleasanton 46, Marmaton Valley 38

South Central Border League Tournament

Sedan 48, South Haven 27

Sterling Tournament

Beloit 48, Hutchinson Trinity 37

Hugoton 67, Lyons 31

Tonganoxie Invitational

Jefferson West 55, Bonner Springs 16

Silver Lake 58, Eudora 56

Wamego 75, Metro Academy 72

Twin Valley League Tournament

Clifton-Clyde 43, Troy 37

Doniphan West 49, Blue Valley 39

Frankfort 32, Valley Heights 30

Linn 34, Onaga 22

Wetmore 50, Axtell 41

Wilson County Classic

Cherryvale 51, Yates Center 37

Girard 71, Bluestem 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Northern Plains League Tournament

Wilson vs. Lakeside, ppd. to Jan 18.

Natoma vs. St. John’s Beloit-Tipton, ppd. to Jan 18.

Osborne vs. Thunder Ridge, ppd. to Jan 18.

Lincoln vs. Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud, ppd. to Jan 18.

Pike Valley vs. Rock Hills, ppd. to Jan 18.

Sylvan-Lucas vs. Chase, ppd. to Jan 18.

South Central Border League Tournament

First Round

Caldwell vs. Udall, ppd. to Jan 18.

Sterling Tournament

Southeast Saline vs. Sterling, ppd. to Jan 18.

Smoky Valley vs. Remington, ppd. to Jan 18.