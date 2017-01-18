Takoda Joseph Aeron Edward “Koda” Turner died unexpectedly on January 14, 2017 in Norton, Kansas at the age of 19.

Takoda was born on February 7, 1997 in Colby, Kansas to Regina (Pummer) Barnes and Marshall Turner. He graduated from Brewster High School in 2016.

Takoda is survived by his parents, Regina (Pummer) and David Barnes of Goodland, KS, Marshall and Amy Turner of McPherson, KS. Sisters: Shavaun Barnes and Katelynn Barnes of Goodland, KS, Andrea Turner of McPherson, KS. Brothers: Garrett Turner and Carter Turner of McPherson, KS. His Maternal grandparents: Mary and Kevin Delano of Goodland, KS, Floyd and Winona Barnes of Deshler, NE and Joe and Debra Bennett of Goodland, KS, his Paternal grandparents: Marshall and Joni Turner of Larned, KS, and Randy and Dora Hoover of Great Bend, KS.

He is preceded in death by Maternal: Great Grandfather Carl (Gene) Johnson, Great Grandmother Juanita Wanda Johnson, Grandfather Ricky Gene Pummer. Paternal: Great Grandfather John Dailias (JD) Murphy, Great Grandmother Loraine Lenard, Great Grandmother Nadine Hammonds.

Takoda was involved in every sport that he could be. He especially enjoyed track and cross country. He enjoyed band, where he played the saxophone. He was everyone’s protector. He always stood up for the underdog. He was kind hearted and a friend to all. He was an individual who loved his family and friends with his whole heart.

Takoda attended EMT classes during his senior year in high school. He began attending Colby Community College in August 2016 taking pre requisites for Paramedic School.

Funeral services for Takoda will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Brewster High School Gymnasium, Brewster, KS, with Pastor Rich Blanchette officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, KS. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Takoda’s life.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials may be designated to the Brewster High School Weight Department for new equipment, or in Takoda’s memory for a Memory Plaque and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, KS.