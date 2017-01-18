Sunny, warmer Wednesday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light south southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

ThursdayA slight chance of drizzle before noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 50.