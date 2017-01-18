Senate confirms Governor’s Cabinet nominees

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Senate has approved Governor Sam Brownback’s three cabinet nominees, Tim Keck as Secretary of Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, Joe Norwood as Secretary of Kansas Department of Corrections and Richard Carlson as Secretary of Kansas Department of Transportation.

“I’m pleased the Senate confirmed these nominees, seeing in them the same experience, qualifications, and leadership I do,” Governor Brownback said. “Each of these secretaries will serve Kansas well in our shared mission of making this the best state in America to raise a family and grow a business.”

Keck has been instrumental in bringing Osawatomie State Hospital to the point of applying for federal recertification, and is addressing the chronic staff shortages at both Osawatomie State Hospital and Larned State Hospital. Previously, Keck served as Chief Counsel for the office of the Lt. Governor, and the Deputy Chief Counsel at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). As a member of the leadership team at KDHE, he worked closely with KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier on a variety of issues impacting the aging and disability communities. Keck received his Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law in 1991.

Norwood began his career with the Bureau of Prisons in 1984 as a correctional office at the United States Penitentiary at Leavenworth, Kan., and has held increasingly responsible positions across the nation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/Accounting from the University of Kansas. He completed the Harvard Senior Executive Fellows Program – Bureau’s Leadership Enhancement in August 2007.

Carlson served in the Kansas House of Representatives for 10 years beginning in 2004, representing the 61st District of Pottawatomie County and northern Wabaunsee County. He was the Chairman of the House Taxation Committee for six years and served on the Appropriations Committee and Commerce and Labor Committee. Most recently Carlson was the legislative liaison for the Kansas Department of Revenue.