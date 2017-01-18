Midwest Energy begins utility pole testing in Victoria

VICTORIA — Victoria residents may see people in roads, alleys and yards in coming weeks, conducting routine inspections of Midwest Energy utility poles. The contractors, from Global Pole Testing, will take wood samples from all power poles in Victoria and the areas surrounding the city, and will dig a few inches around each pole to apply a treatment to them.

Residents are asked to please be aware of the workers when driving on streets and in alleys. The crews will be operating in Victoria throughout January and possibly into early February. If you have any questions about the pole treatments, please call Midwest Energy at (800) 222-3121.