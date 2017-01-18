HPD Activity Log Jan. 13-16

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 15 traffic stops Fri., Jan. 13, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Traffic/Driving Complaint–4500 block Vista Dr, Hays; 1/12 4:30 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–500 block W 17th St, Hays; 9:05 AM

Traffic Stop–1700 block Hall St, Hays; 9:15 AM

Theft (general)–1400 block Motz Ave, Hays; 11:01 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block W 11th St, Hays; 1/12 12 AM; 5 PM

Intoxicated Subject–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 2:28 PM; 2:56 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:30 PM

Animal Cruelty/Neglect–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 3:16 PM

Suicidal Subject–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 3:45 PM

Theft (general)–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:07 PM

Theft (general)–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 5:18 PM

Disturbance – General–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:23 PM

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–Hays; 10:38 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 15 traffic stops Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Disturbance – Noise–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 12:28 AM

Disturbance – Noise–1300 block E 32nd St, Hays; 2:32 AM

Disturbance – Noise–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:53 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1000 block Downing Ave, Hays; 4:13 AM

Disturbance – General–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 6:17 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–1700 block Dechant Rd, Hays; 8:38 AM

Disturbance – Noise–1200 block E 32nd St, Hays; 10:19 AM

Theft (general)–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 1/13 5:23 PM

Theft (general)–2000 block E 21st St, Hays; 12:30 AM; 12:55 PM

MV Accident /Drug Offenses–200 block W 15th St, Hays; 1:22 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block W 5th St, Hays; 2:03 PM

Animal At Large–7th and Allen St, Hays; 3:32 PM

Driving Under the Influence–700 block Park St, Hays; 11:54 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 1 animal call and 7 traffic stops Sun., Jan. 15, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 12:36 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Ash St, Hays; 12:37 AM

Domestic Disturbance–100 block E 7th St, Hays; 12:39 AM

Driving Under the Influence–700 block Park St, Hays; 1:21 AM

Driving Under the Influence–100 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:56 AM

Battery – simple–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:10 AM

Driving Under the Influence–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 3:17 AM

Disturbance – Noise–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 4:22 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1400 block Ash St, Hays; 7:38 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–100 block E 11th St, Hays; 8:44 AM; 8:45 AM

Welfare Check–2200 block Pine St, Hays; 9:42 AM

Disorderly Conduct–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 10:42 AM; 11:06 AM

Burglary/vehicle–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 11:04 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block E 15th St, Hays; 11:49 AM

Theft (general)–1100 block E 27 St, Hays; 1:05 PM

Theft (general)–100 block E 11th St, Hays; 2:50 PM

Drug Offenses–400 block Milner St, Hays; 4:44 PM; 5 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block E 17th St, Hays; 12/2/16 8 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 6:10 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–400 block W 21st St, Hays; 9:14 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 18 traffic stops Mon., Jan. 16, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Suspicious Activity–1300 block Main St, Hays; 2:49 AM

Credit Card Violations–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1/15 2:20 PM; 2:45 PM

Theft (general)–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1/15 2:20 PM; 2:39 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 1/15 12:01 AM; 2 PM

Found/Lost Property–100 block W 33rd St, Hays; 2:51 PM

Animal At Large–500 block E 6th St, Hays; 3:22 PM

Theft of Vehicle–Hays; 5:59 PM

Burglary/vehicle–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 1/13 10 PM; 1/15 11 PM

Theft (general)–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:30 AM