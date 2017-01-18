HPD Activity Log Jan. 13-16

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 15 traffic stops Fri., Jan. 13, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Traffic/Driving Complaint–4500 block Vista Dr, Hays; 1/12 4:30 PM
Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–500 block W 17th St, Hays; 9:05 AM
Traffic Stop–1700 block Hall St, Hays; 9:15 AM
Theft (general)–1400 block Motz Ave, Hays; 11:01 AM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–100 block W 11th St, Hays; 1/12 12 AM; 5 PM
Intoxicated Subject–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 2:28 PM; 2:56 PM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:30 PM
Animal Cruelty/Neglect–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 3:16 PM
Suicidal Subject–200 block E 7th St, Hays; 3:45 PM
Theft (general)–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:07 PM
Theft (general)–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 5:18 PM
Disturbance – General–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:23 PM
Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–Hays; 10:38 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 15 traffic stops Sat., Jan. 14, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Disturbance – Noise–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 12:28 AM
Disturbance – Noise–1300 block E 32nd St, Hays; 2:32 AM
Disturbance – Noise–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:53 AM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1000 block Downing Ave, Hays; 4:13 AM
Disturbance – General–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 6:17 AM
Criminal Damage to Property–1700 block Dechant Rd, Hays; 8:38 AM
Disturbance – Noise–1200 block E 32nd St, Hays; 10:19 AM
Theft (general)–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 1/13 5:23 PM
Theft (general)–2000 block E 21st St, Hays; 12:30 AM; 12:55 PM
MV Accident /Drug Offenses–200 block W 15th St, Hays; 1:22 PM
Lost Animals ONLY–100 block W 5th St, Hays; 2:03 PM
Animal At Large–7th and Allen St, Hays; 3:32 PM
Driving Under the Influence–700 block Park St, Hays; 11:54 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 1 animal call and 7 traffic stops Sun., Jan. 15, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Driving Under the Influence–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 12:36 AM
Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Ash St, Hays; 12:37 AM
Domestic Disturbance–100 block E 7th St, Hays; 12:39 AM
Driving Under the Influence–700 block Park St, Hays; 1:21 AM
Driving Under the Influence–100 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:56 AM
Battery – simple–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:10 AM
Driving Under the Influence–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 3:17 AM
Disturbance – Noise–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 4:22 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1400 block Ash St, Hays; 7:38 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–100 block E 11th St, Hays; 8:44 AM; 8:45 AM
Welfare Check–2200 block Pine St, Hays; 9:42 AM
Disorderly Conduct–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 10:42 AM; 11:06 AM
Burglary/vehicle–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 11:04 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block E 15th St, Hays; 11:49 AM
Theft (general)–1100 block E 27 St, Hays; 1:05 PM
Theft (general)–100 block E 11th St, Hays; 2:50 PM
Drug Offenses–400 block Milner St, Hays; 4:44 PM; 5 PM
Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block E 17th St, Hays; 12/2/16 8 AM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 6:10 PM
MV Accident-City Street/Alley–400 block W 21st St, Hays; 9:14 PM
The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 18 traffic stops Mon., Jan. 16, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.
Suspicious Activity–1300 block Main St, Hays; 2:49 AM
Credit Card Violations–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1/15 2:20 PM; 2:45 PM
Theft (general)–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1/15 2:20 PM; 2:39 PM
MV Accident-Hit and Run–300 block W 6th St, Hays; 1/15 12:01 AM; 2 PM
Found/Lost Property–100 block W 33rd St, Hays; 2:51 PM
Animal At Large–500 block E 6th St, Hays; 3:22 PM
Theft of Vehicle–Hays; 5:59 PM
Burglary/vehicle–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 1/13 10 PM; 1/15 11 PM
Theft (general)–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:30 AM