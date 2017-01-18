HaysMed honors nurses completing RN Residency Program

Hays Medical Center

Six registered nurses at HaysMed were honored recently at a recognition ceremony and luncheon. They completed the yearlong RN Residency Program offered at HaysMed.

The program began a year ago in February, and the nurses spent the first three weeks in a classroom setting. The remainder of training focuses on clinical experience, one on one mentorship with their preceptor, high-fidelity simulations and on the job training. Additionally, nurses receive training from professionals in several departments, such as radiology, pharmacy, cardiac care, OB and others.

The RN Residency class included Jenifer Brewer, Julie Gross, Cheryl Herman, Taylor Ottley, Lindzie Rambat and Taylor Wade.

The RN Residency Program at HaysMed is one of only two in the state and has been offered since 2008. Shari Hertel, RN, heads the program and has oversight of all the training. HaysMed also works closely with critical access hospitals in the region through a rural residency program to provide training to nurses practicing in the rural setting.

“It is a great program.” Hertel said. “Having one year of focused, on-the-job, evidenced-based learning produces nurses who are more confident and competent in their skills, which translates into improved patient care.”

Currently, there are five nurses scheduled in the next program which begins in February. There are also two nurses in the Rural Residency program. The program is open to newly graduated RNs.