Hays swimming hosts home meet Tuesday

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High hosted the first of two home meets this season. The Indians will also host the Western Athletic Conference meet on February 9th. Tuesday saw five individuals and two relays finish in the top three.

Tanner Callis was second in the 200 yard freestyle and finished third in the 100 yard butterfly. Isaac Smith won the 200 yard individual relay by over three seconds. Chris Fuentes place third in the 100 yard freestyle. Johnny Fuller collected a third place finish in the 100 yard breast stroke.

The 200 yard and 400 yard freestyle relays for Hays finished second in each race. Both relays are comprised of Fuentes, Callis, Brett Bowels and Smith.

Hays will next travel to the meet hosted by Salina South on February 1st.