Hays Has Humor hosting open mic night at Hays Community Theatre

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

The humor hub for the city of Hays — Hays Has Humor — will kick off its 2017 schedule with an open mic night this weekend.

From 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Hays Has Humor open mic night, an event hosted by local comedian Jeff Leiker, would like to see if you’re funny or not. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

The event is happening at the Hays Community Theatre, 118 E. 11th, and will feature both stand-up comedy and improv comedy.

Performers will get 10 minutes of stage time plus improv games will be going on after intermission.

Performers are asked to sign up in advance between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event is recommended for those at least 18 years of age. Admission is free, and concessions will be provided.

To learn more about the event and Hays Has Humor, visit their Facebook page.