Hays girls beat Dodge City for first time since 2013

Dustin Armbruster

Mother nature again caused issues with the Hays High basketball schedule. Hays and Dodge City were scheduled to play a girls game on Tuesday night. Due to ice that knocked out power in Dodge City, causing the district to call off school, the game was delayed by a day. The same power issues still existed in Dodge City on Wednesday, but with the game between scheduled to be played in Hays, the Red Demons made the trip despite not having school for a second consecutive day.

Hays didn’t score their first field goal until the 3:10 mark of the first quarter, but the Indian defense held the game to a 3-3 score to that point. When Hays finally did hit a basket, it ignited a 17-0 run that lasted midway through the second quarter and built the Indians a 20-3 lead.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHG-Highlights-1-18-17-Final.wav

The Hays defense held Dodge City scoreless for seven minutes and twenty-three seconds while building their lead to 17. The Red Demons had the best stretch of offense in the first half scoring five straight points after the Indians built their biggest lead of the second quarter at 25-6. Hays led 27-11 going into the half, hitting 11 of 14 free throws.

Hays continued to build their lead in the third quarter thanks to defense. The Indians held Dodge City scoreless over a four minute and thirty-six second span helping build their lead to 40-16. Hays pushed the lead to as high as 25 early in the fourth quarter and cruise to a 55-34 victory.

Coach Kirk Maska

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHG-Coach-1-18-17.wav

It was the first win for Hays High over Dodge City since 2013 when the Indians beat them three times. Jaycee Dale was the only player in the game to reach double figures scoring 10. In all fifteen Indians saw action in the game with eleven scoring.

Hays improves to 6-3 on the season and takes the record to the Mid-America Classic in McPherson to play Valley Center who has a matching record at 3:00 on January 26th. The Indians also improves their Western Athletic Conference record to 2-2. Dodge City falls to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play.