FHSU introduces new women’s soccer coach

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State officially introduced Blake Reynolds as their new head coach of the women’s soccer program at a press conference on Tuesday. Reynolds comes to FHSU after spending four year at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina where he led the Coyotes to a 57-16-12 record, three KCAC regular season championships and one tournament title and back-to-back NAIA women’s tournament appearances.

At Fort Hays State, Reynolds inherits a program that is coming off a regular season MIAA championship, back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and this past season the Tigers had their best finish in program history – making it to the Central Regional Final.

Reynolds is the second head coach in FHSU program history taking over for Craig Shaw who left the program after five years for the head coaching position at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.