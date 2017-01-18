Driver flown to Denver hospital after Thomas Co. crash

THOMAS COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Peterbilt semi driven by Matthew G. Gaches, 26, Jenning, OK., was northbound on Kansas 25 thirteen miles south of Colby.

The truck drifted into the east ditch. The driver overcorrected. The truck veered into the west ditch and overturned.

Gaches was flown to a hospital in Denver.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.