David W. “Gus” Sheley, age 58, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at his home in Buhler, Kansas. He was born on January 11, 1959 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Blaine & Nancy Edmundson Sheley. A resident of Scott City, Kansas until 2011 when he moved to Buhler, Kansas, he worked for Moridge Manufacturing in Moundridge, Kansas.

On September 24, 2010 he married Patricia Elliott in Georgetown, Colorado. She survives.

Survivors Include his Wife – Patricia Sheley of Buhler, Kansas, Five Daughters – Stephanie Stewart of Dodge City, Kansas, Wendy & John Neill of Buhler, Kansas, Carrie & Angelo Head of Lakewood, Colorado, Amanda & Elijah Hansen of Killeen, Texas, Amber Martin of Wichita, Kansas, Two Brothers – Howard Sheley of Hastings, Nebraska, Dan Sheley of Dighton, Kansas, Two Sisters – Debby Flory of Russellville, Arkansas, Delaine Barnett of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Grandchildren – Bradley Neill, Jeffrey Neill, Chaya Head and Emma Hansen and Numerous Nieces & Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, One Brother In Law and One Grandson.

Funeral Services will be held at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017 with Rev. Robert Nuckolls presiding.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Memorials In Lieu Of Flower may be given to the David Sheley Memorial Fund in car of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday.