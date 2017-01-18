Crews make progress on restoring power after Kan. ice storm

FORD COUNTY – Crews working to restore power to central and western Kansas are making progress.

Melting ice created complications and additional outages in some areas, according to officials with Victory Electric.

Midwest Energy reported 6,300 customers without power late Tuesday. Crews were restoring individual homes and streets in Kinsley, removing tree limbs from lines and reattaching service lines to homes. There crews made great progress on transmission pole replacement, and on downed poles near Offerle and in Hodgeman County.

Schools in Dodge City and Burden were among those closed Wednesday due to the power outages.