By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Construction began this week at Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine, on the new site of the HaysMed walk-in clinic and Starbucks.

It was announced in early November that phase two of Big Creek Crossing’s redevelopment would consist of the new building, which will be located in the northwest corner of the property where Montana Mike’s previously stood.

The project is expected to be completed by this summer.