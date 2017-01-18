Carroll Cheney, age 91, of Utica KS, youngest son of Joe and Vera (Johnson) Cheney, born September 11th, 1925 on the Cheney Homestead in Gove County KS departed his life in the early morning hours of Sunday January 15th 2017 at Gove County Medical Center in Quinter KS.

Raised on the farm, Carroll attended Alanthus Elementary School which was located east of the farmstead. He rode a horse to school recalling how he would often stop along the way at Grandma Johnson’s house for cookies and sweets. After grade school he attended and later graduated from Utica High School in 1943. In the fall of 1944 Carroll enlisted in the United States Air Force and served 4 years before being discharged and then was recalled and served another year. In 1954 he was united in marriage to Rosalie Luther. They moved to the homestead with two small sons Bill and Bob. Several years later Carroll was blessed with a daughter Carrie.

Carroll was a member of the United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion in Utica. He was a farmer and stockman until his eldest son Bill took over the family farm upon his retirement. Upon retirement Carroll looked for any opportunity to help others, spend time with his family, and stay busy. One of his fondest memories was sitting on the Larabee township election board in which he did until his health no longer allowed him to do so. Carroll enjoyed reading and watching western movies. He enjoyed time with friends, playing cards, and was always quick with a joke or a smile.

Carroll is preceded in death by both parents Joe and Vera, his sister Opal, his brother Darrell, and his son Bill. He is survived by soulmate and wife of 62 years Rosalie, son Bob (Paula) Cheney of Newton KS, daughter Carrie (Darien) Fritts of WaKeeney KS, and daughter-in-law Sherry of Colby KS. Carroll was blessed with eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Carroll will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

Grave Side Services will be held at the Utica Cemetery January 20th 2017 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that all Memorials be made to Gove County Medical Center or Trego County Lempke Memorial Hospital in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Ness City, KS.

Viewing will be Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Memories and words of support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com