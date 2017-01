Partly sunny, warmer Tuesday

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday NightA 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

FridayA 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Friday NightA 30 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 46.