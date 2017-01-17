NW Kan. students named to Dean’s List at Bethany College

LINDSBORG — More than 200 Bethany College students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the fall 2016 semester and have been named to the Dean’s List.

To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5.

The list included the following students:

Atwood, KS

Rhett Mizer, Sports Management

Colby, KS

Shaila Giebler, Chemistry

Damar, KS

Elizabeth Benoit, Management

Hoxie, KS

Lisa Stone, Pre-Profession Art Thera

Norton, KS

Hailey Branek, Music Liberal Arts

Phillipsburg, KS

Hannah Imm, English Teaching 6-12

Russell, KS

Anna Plante, Biology

Saint Francis, KS

Journey Lee, Elementary Education K-6

WaKeeney, KS

Kristen Hanks, Mathematics Teaching

Winona, KS

Eric Gfeller, Health Phys Ed PreK-12