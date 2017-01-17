HPD arrest log, Dec. 22 to 25

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Candace Lynn Bollig, 21, Hays, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 23 in Ellis on suspicion of theft.

Barry Bayshume Ware, 39, Westlake, La., was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Dustin William Lacey, 27, Hoisington, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 100 block of East Ninth on suspicion of battery.

Tianna Marie Herde, 22, Denver, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 100 block of East Ninth on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Jose Omar Villegas Jr., 27, Hays, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 300 block of West 18th on suspicion of battery and criminal restraint.

Kain Matthew Priess, 21, Hays, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 500 block of East Seventh on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

Michael Oren Henderson, 59, Hays, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 1000 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ruben Rameris Frayre, 22, Hays, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Samuel Garcia, 54, Hays, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2700 block of Willow on suspicion of domestic battery.

Nathan James Agnew, 36, Weskan, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 2200 block of Canterbury on suspicion of battery.

Randy Gene West, 39, Hays, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 2700 block of Willow on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Donald Lloyd Lopez Jr., 32, Hays, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 1000 block of East Highway 40 on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug parpaphernalia, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

Joseph Shane Meyer, 21, Hays, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 500 block of East Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.