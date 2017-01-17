HPD arrest log, Dec. 19 to 21

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Kristie Marie Humphries, 25, Hays, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Kenzie Renae Eckhoff, 20, Hays, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 500 block of East Eighth on suspicion of underage purchase of alcohol.

Hector Esquilin, 29, Russell, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 300 block of West Ninth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Michael Shuman, 21, Hays, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. in the 600 block of West 13th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Stephen Mills, 37, Hays, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Dec. 20 in Liebenthal on suspicion of theft and criminal damage to property.

Jason Michael Livesay, 34, Hays, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of East 22nd on suspicion of domestic battery.

Brody Paul Conaway, 27, Munjor, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 400 block of East Eighth on suspicion of stalking.

Cinar Karakus, 26, Hays, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Jordan Lucas Jackson, 24, Hays, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Darin Anthony Newell, 32, WaKeeney, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of Steven on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, endangering a child and abuse of toxic vapors.