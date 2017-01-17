Hays Eagles announces deadlines for summer baseball

The Hays Eagles Baseball Board of Directors would like to inform all Hays High and TMP High School baseball players and parents about deadlines for the upcoming summer legion baseball season.

Hays Eagles baseball is looking for all young men interested in playing JR or SR Legion Baseball this coming summer.

Here is how to sign up:

1. Complete registration form: Registration form can be found on Facebook at Hays Eagles Baseball or by emailing hayseaglespres@gmail.com.

2. Deposit or full payment is due no later than Feb. 1.

3. Final payment must be made by April 1.

4. Tryouts will be after the high school baseball season

5. Final rosters will be completed after tryouts.

The number of teams will depend on the number of players that have successfully registered by deadlines and successfully completed tryouts.

“Hays Eagle Baseball is proud to be a part of our community and once again host the Annual Wild West Fest

Baseball Tournament,” the group said in a news release. “We strive to provide a positive opportunity for young men to represent our community with pride, while showing the upmost respect for the game of baseball on and off the field.

For more information, contact Jon Armstrong, Hays Eagle President, at hayseaglespres@gmail.com