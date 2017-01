Every Tuesday is a big day for kids 12 and under at Gella’s Diner. They eat free from the Half-Pint menu. (Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Requires purchase of an adult entrée.)

TUESDAY: Bang Bang Shrimp

Beer Battered Shrimp in a Creamy Spice Sauce serviced with Garlic Roasted Broccoli and Sticky Rice. $10.50

Find out more about the award winning Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company at our Website and at Facebook.