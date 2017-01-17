REMINDER: First responders will be honored at The Golden Griddle

Join Downtown Hays Development Corporation and the Hays Welcome Center at The Golden Griddle, 230 W. Ninth, from 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to recognize all area first responders for what they do for the community of Hays.

Breakfast is a special thank you for their continued safety and service. This group of hometown heroes make Hays a great place to live. The general public is invited.

If you’d like to stop in and say thank you to first responders, the all-you-can-eat-buffet is $10.69, with 10 percent off for anyone wearing blue. First Responders in uniform or with ID receive their meal free.