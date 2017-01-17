FHSU ranked 23rd in latest WBCA poll

FHSU Sports Information

LILBURN, Ga. – After sitting in the receiving votes category for the last four weeks, the Fort Hays State women’s basketball team jumped to 23rd in the latest edition of the WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ Poll. The Tigers earned 91 points in the voting process of the new poll, released Tuesday (Jan. 17) by the organization.

It is the seventh time the Tigers have been listed in the poll this season, with this being their highest ranking on the year. Their previous high ranking of 25th came on Nov. 29 after their 6-0 start.

The Tigers have a 51-20 record while ranked in the NCAA Division II Coaches Poll, including a 47-19 mark under coach Hobson. FHSU is 1-1 while ranked 23rd in the country all-time.

Fort Hays State is one of five MIAA schools recognized in the latest release. Pittsburg State climbed two spots to third in the country, while Emporia State fell to ninth after losing to No. 12 Central Oklahoma. Central Missouri is the first team listed in the receiving votes category, one point behind 25th-ranked Regis.

In addition, the Tigers are ranked 19th by Hero Sports this week and are receiving votes in the newest D2SIDA Media Poll.

A three-game road trip for the Tigers continues this weekend with a trip to Missouri Western Thursday (Jan. 19). First tip with the Griffons is set for 5:30 p.m. from St. Joseph, Mo.

Below is the WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll for January 17, 2017.

Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Record Points Last Week

1 Ashland (22) 18-0 598 1

2 Virginia Union (2) 15-0 566 3

3 Pittsburg State 16-1 523 5

4 Bellarmine 14-1 519 4

5 Alaska-Anchorage 15-1 497 7

6 California (Pa.) 16-1 458 8

7 Colorado State-Pueblo 17-0 449 10

8 Lincoln Memorial 15-0 442 9

9 Emporia State 14-2 400 2

10 California Baptist 17-2 367 11

11 Angelo State 13-1 348 6

12 Central Oklahoma 15-1 322 16

13 Drury 15-2 320 12

14 Arkansas Tech 11-1 297 13

15 Minnesota State-Moorhead 15-1 275 18

16 Columbus State 12-1 190 24

17 Winona State 15-3 176 20

18 Adelphi 15-2 165 25

19 Wheeling Jesuit 13-2 147 23

20 North Georgia 13-2 100 17

21 Bentley 13-4 98 15

22 Simon Fraser 16-2 97 RV

23 Fort Hays State 14-2 91 RV

24 Lewis 13-4 44 19

25 Regis 13-2 41 RV

Dropped Out: No. 14 Seattle Pacific (13-3); No. 21 Grand Valley State (11-4); No. 22 Eckerd (13-3).

Receiving Votes: Central Missouri (12-2) 40; Florida Southern (12-4) 33; Eckerd (13-3) 32; Seattle Pacific (13-3) 31; Queens, NY (14-3) 30; Edinboro (15-2) 15; Saginaw Valley (12-3) 10; Southern Indiana (14-2) 10; Harding (11-2) 9; Sioux Falls (14-2) 9; Caldwell (14-3) 8; Lander (10-4) 7; Glenville State (13-2) 4; Clayton State (12-3) 3; Grand Valley State (11-4) 3; Eastern New Mexico (12-3) 2.

[Note: 10 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 24 combined points.]