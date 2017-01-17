Ellis Co. Commission celebrates school choice, storm response

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission met in a short meeting Monday and signed a proclamation designating Jan. 22 through the 28 as Ellis County Schools Choice Week.

Commission Chair Barb Wasinger said Ellis County is fortunate to have a number of quality educational opportunities.

“We have amazing public schools. We have amazing religious schools,” Wasinger said, “and there are so many people in Ellis County that are homeschooling and so I wanted to celebrate that.”

The commission also approved a resolution waiving the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles standards for 2017. The resolution allows the county to Kansas Municipal Accounting Guidelines.

County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes said the county has passed similar resolutions in the past.

The commission also approved the department head evaluation process.

The commission also thanked the county employees for their work in dealing with the ice storm that impacted the region this past weekend.

“I’m deeply grateful for all the people that go out there when we’re all huddled up in out houses,” Wasinger said. “It’s not easy and I appreciate the sacrifices that you make.”