Driver hospitalized after semi rolls in Thomas Co.

THOMAS COUNTY – A semi driver was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Tuesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Kenworth Semi driven by Chad Terrell, 44, Loomis, NE, was northbound on U.S. 83 at County Road 36 near Rexford.

The truck went off the road. When the driver tried to correct, the truck went sideways and rolled into the south ditch.

Terrell was transported to the hospital in Colby.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.