Dog who brought comfort to Kansas funeral home mourners dies

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Labrador retriever who brought comfort to mourners at a Kansas funeral chapel has died.

The Leavenworth Times reports that the dog, named Windsor, frequently went to work with his owners, Davis and Debbie Moulden, at their Davis Funeral Home in downtown Leavenworth. Davis Moulden says he observed “pain melt away” from mourners when Windsor put his nose or paw on them.

Davis said he didn’t train Windsor to be a comfort dog and that Windsor “did it on his own.” Windsor died earlier this month at the age of 10 of cancer.

The Mouldens also have a 5-month-old yellow Lab who already is making the rounds. His name is JC, which stands for James Collier. James Collier Davis was Davis Moulden’s grandfather and former Leavenworth mayor.