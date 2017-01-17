Lenora resident Daniel Ray Pakkebier passed away Jan. 15, 2017 at the Norton County Hospital in Norton at the age of 56. He was born May 26, 1960 in Phillipsburg, the son of Henry & Marie (VanDerVeen) Pakkebier. He was a farmer.

Survivors include his wife Jeanette of the home; his mother, Marie of Densmore; 3 brothers: Larry, Kenneth & Harvey of Densmore; his sister, Sandra VanKooten of Phillipsburg; his mother-in-law, Sandra Portenier of Phillipsburg and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 20 at 2:30 p.m. in the Luctor Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery.

Friends may sign the book from 9:00 to 9:00 Thursday at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the CU Foundation (Lung Cancer Colorado Fund).

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.