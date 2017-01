SUBMITTED

ELLIS–A Community Blood Drive will be held in Ellis Wed., Jan. 18 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the VFW, 813 Jefferson Street.

According to the American Red Cross, there is a critical need for blood.

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-in donations are also welcome.