Sharon Katherine Cole, age 69, of Hays, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at Hays Medical Center. She was born July 3, 1947 in Arlington Heights, IL to Charles and Frances (Rome) Glimes.

She had worked with U-Haul in Phoenix where she became the first woman manager for the company, She also worked for the Phoenix Transit System as a bus driver and owned a catering business in Hill City. She was very active with the residents at Centennial Towers and made caps for newborn babies.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Glimes of Victoria; a son, John (Sheryl) Cole of Russell; a daughter, Roschelle (Lane) Pursel of Wells, MN; a sister, Diane Glimes of Russell; grandchildren, Stephanie, Mandy, Samantha, Sheree, and Ashlee; her great grandchildren, Sharmaigne, Abel, Brooklyn, Isabell, Jackson, Elijah, and Avery as well as two nephews, Michael and James Rosenberg.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Glimes; a daughter, RondaSue Nelson; a brother, Michael Glimes and a grandson, Austin Forde

Funeral services will be 3 PM Wednesday, January 18, 2016 at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Visitation will be Wednesday 11 AM – 3 PM at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains.

Condolences may be sent by guest book to www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com