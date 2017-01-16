Royals, Duffy agree to new five-year deal

Royals.com

The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to a five-year contract with Danny Duffy. The deal will begin in 2017 and run through the 2021 season.

Duffy, 27, set career highs in wins (12), starts (26), innings pitched (179.2) and strikeouts (188) in 2016, while also leading Royals starting pitchers in ERA (3.51). The Royals were 17-9 (.654) in his 26 starts. His 12-3 record (.800) matched Larry Gura in 1978 for the best single-season winning percentage in Royals history (min. 15 decisions).

