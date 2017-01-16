Rena Mae Rathsack, age 85 of hays, passed away June 7, 2015 at Hays medical Center in Hays. She was born April 7, 1930 to William and Beatrice Rathsack.

Rena was a retired Seargent in the US Army. She served in Germany, Okinawa right after Pearl Harbor and Hawaii.

She is survived by her special friends and caregivers, Kim and Terry Weigel and children of Hays, Craig and Jolene Hamel and children of Jacksonville, FL, Russ and Dawn Sharp and children of Edmond, OK, Scott and Christina Hamel and children of Stockton, Kyle and Teri Hamel and children of Gilbert, AZ, Shayne and Tiffany Hamel of Plant City, FL, her senior companion, Arlene Schlyer of Hays and first cousins, Joey and Mae Sazama of WI. and Jimmy and Sylvia Sazama of TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Robert and James Rathsack.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 13, 2015 at St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Hays. Burial with full military honors by Ft. Riley Honor Guard at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Damar, KS.

Visitation will be Thursday 6 PM – 8 PM at and Friday 9 AM – 9:30 all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

There will be a combined rosary and vigil service at 7 PM Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Hearing Impaired or the Disabled Veterans’ Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithley@ruraltel.net