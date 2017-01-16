Logan resident Patricia Ann Schandler passed away January 14 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS at the age of 81. She was born Jan. 26, 1935 in Kansas City, MO. She was the daughter of Frank & Marie (Glennemeier) Riemann.

Survivors include her husband Eugene of the home; her son Tom of Logan and 2 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m. in the St. John’s Catholic Church, Logan, with Father George Chalbhagam officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan.

Visitation will be from noon to 9:00 Friday at the funeral home.

A Rosary will be held Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the Logan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.