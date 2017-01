By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

The Hays USD 489 Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to the weather.

Items on the approved agenda for Jan. 16 needing approval will be moved to the Jan. 23 meeting at 6:30 p.m. The board plans to act on naming a construction at risk manager at the meeting.

Other cancelled USD 489 events include Early Childhood Connections and all work for district employees.

