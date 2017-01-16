More than an inch of freezing rain falls in Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

An official 1.13” of freezing rain fell in Hays Sunday during the daylight hours.

According to Joe Becker at the K-State Agricultural Research Center, a half inch of ice glaze on exposed surfaces with a thin layer of water on top was still making it treacherous to walk outside Monday morning.

Sunday’s high in Hays was 31°. The low temperature was 27°.

An Ice Storm Warning for Ellis County remains in effect until noon today, with rain, sleet and snow in today’s forecast.

Click HERE for the extensive list of latest cancellations and delays.

