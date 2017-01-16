Midwest Energy: Power outages could last several days

Midwest Energy

Midwest Energy is working through the largest ice storm to hit our area in nearly a decade. It is possible that it could take days before all customers have power restored.

If your home does not have power, consider making alternate arrangements for shelter with a family member, neighbor, co-worker or friend who has power.

At 3 p.m. Monday, Midwest has more than 8,500 customers without power, in outages stretching from Lyons to the Colorado border. Melting ice and increased wind is causing additional outages. Falling tree limbs have taken down hundreds of service lines to individual homes and businesses.

All Midwest Energy crews, as well as a dozen contract crews from Ward Electric and PAR Electric, are deployed and working on restoration. Our restoration priorities are transmission lines first, distribution feeder lines second, and service lines to individual homes or businesses last. This ensures we bring the largest number of customers back on with each line as we put circuits back in service.

Click HERE for an updated listing of outages.

Three things to remember:

1) If you see downed lines, please DO NOT touch them or move them yourself. Call them in to Midwest Energy at 1-800-222-3121.

2) Please DO NOT connect portable generators into your home’s wiring unless your home has a double-throw disconnect switch. Connecting a generator directly can be a fire hazard, as well as puts our linemen at risk.

3) If you’ve not called in your home’s outage, please do so at 1-800-222-3121.

Thank you, and we appreciate your patience as we work to safely restore power.