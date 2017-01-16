Midwest crews working to turn the lights on after ice storm

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Midwest Energy is dealing with scattered outages across its coverage map this morning, including a larger outage south of Russell.

According to Midwest’s outage viewer, more than 1,500 customers are affected in that outage, which is between Russell and Great Bend.

Overall, there are approximately 6,000 customers without power as of Monday morning after the weekend ice storm.

In Ellis County, there were just a handful of localized outages Monday morning.

