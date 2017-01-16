Mabel Blanche Hoss, 101, died Friday, January 13, 2017, at Cedar Village Long Term Care in Ness City where she had lived since 2001. She was born on January 11, 1916, to Lea and Maude (Gibson) Maranville on the family farm southeast of Ness City.

Mabel was schooled at home until fourth grade, then attended rural schools and graduated from Ness City High School in 1935. She married her classmate, George Hoss, on July 31, 1941. He died January 20, 1979. Although they did not have children, Mabel and George were enthusiastic supporters of the activities of their 30 nieces and nephews. They helped raise their niece, Donna Roof Skinner, who lived with them for many years and always considered their house her home.

Throughout her working years, Mabel was an actively involved farm wife. She also enjoyed other careers. She taught school for a combined nine years at one-room rural schools in Ness County, including Harold, Rosedale, Plum Creek, Manteno, and Nonchalanta. From 1959-1961 she served as Probate Judge and County Judge for Ness County. From 1961 till her retirement in 1978 she was Postmaster in the Ness City Post Office. Her husband died shortly after her retirement. From 1979-1998 Mabel spent the greater part of each year as a “snowbird” in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas.

During her early years Mabel was very active, along with her whole family, in the Oddfellows and Rebekah lodges. When she married she joined the Catholic Church. She was professionally active in the Postmasters Association, Business and Professional Women’s Organization, and was an avid supporter of the Ness County Historical Society. Hobbies included quilting and travel to both U.S. and foreign destinations.

Survivors include niece Donna Skinner of Davis CA; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister Marie Harrel and her brother Rex Maranville.

Rite of Christian Burial Service was held Saturday, January 14, 2017, 9:30 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Kansas.