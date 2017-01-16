Lois Jean Lowe, 91, of Colby, died Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Kearney Regional Medical Center, in Kearney, NE. She was born November 10, 1925, in Russell Springs, KS, to Charles and Mabel (Ricketts) Lamb. Jean graduated from Winona High School in 1943 and then attended Colorado State Teacher’s College. She taught elementary school in both Russell Springs and Winona during World War II. On August 13, 1944, she married Edwin Jack Lowe, in Winona, KS. They owned and operated Lamb Mercantile in Winona for over forty years and ran Lowe Firestone in WaKeeney from 1960-1962. She also farmed, winning the Logan County Soil Conservation Award in 1989.

Jean loved her family, church and serving her community. She was a lifetime member of the Winona United Methodist Church, serving as church choir director, youth leader and was a longtime member of United Methodist Women. She also served on the Western Plains Art Association Board and wrote a popular community news column for the Oakley Graphic.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, and brother Jack Lamb.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Vickie) and Cynthia (Steve) Seideman; sister Donna Christensen; 5 grandchildren: Michelle Kirk, Christopher Lowe, Jenaya Van Horn, Brie Meschke and Mariah Van Horn Trujillo and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Colby United Methodist Church with burial in the Winona Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Winona United Methodist Church, Ascension on the Prairie Episcopal Church of Colby or Western Plains Arts Association, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS, 67701. For Condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com