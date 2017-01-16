Larry Kaufman, 82, of Wilson, Kansas, died on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at his home in Wilson, Kansas.

Larry was born on July 15, 1934, in Russell County, Kansas, the son of Frank and Mollie (Schultz) Kaufman. He grew up in the Dorrance and Bunker Hill areas and graduated from Dorrance High School. He attended Brown Mackie College before going into the United States Army Infantry, where he served in Germany. After serving his country, he attended Emporia State College and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. For the majority of his career, he taught business at Belleville High School where he also sponsored the junior classes. He loved being a teacher. After retirement, he spent many years taking care of his mother, gardening at his farm and visiting with family.

Surviving family include his sister in-law Alice Kaufman of Wilson, Kansas; nephews Russell Kaufman of Wichita, Kansas and Roger Kaufman (Patty) of New Braunfels, Texas; niece Teresa Hart (Barry) of Bonner Springs, Kansas; great nephews and nieces Trent, Tim, Alice and John Kaufman, Wendy Allen and Tracy Anderson. Larry’s family also included 10 great-great nieces and nephews which he greatly enjoyed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Francis and Gene Kaufman and an infant sister.

A private family burial will take place at the Wilson Cemetery in Wilson, Kansas. A public memorial service will take place at a later date and time. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.