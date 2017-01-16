Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rear-ends motorcycle

PETTIS COUNTY, MO. – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. on Monday in Pettis County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Uplander driven by Ethan R. Jackson, 25, Warsaw Mo., was northbound on U.S. 65 just north of Anderson School Road.

The SUV rear-ended a 2011 Harley Davidson ridden by Richard J. Moore, 57, Shawnee, Kansas.

Moore was ejected from the motorcycle. Both vehicles became entangled and traveled into the ditch.

Moore was transported in serious condition to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the MSHP.

Jackson was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.