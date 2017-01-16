Logan, KS resident Geneva A. Gingles passed away, Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Logan Manor in Logan at the age of 85.

She was born October 5, 1931 the daughter of Gerrit & Anna (Van Zuuk) Van Loenen.

She was married to Gailard Book on April 22, 1950 in Beloit, KS. He passed away on August 15, 1989. She then married Armand D. Gingles on November 29, 1991 in Logan, KS. He also preceded her in death on April 9, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Marjorie Nonhof & Edna Van Loenen; and a daughter, Elaine Book in 1979.

Survivors include 3 sons, Gerrit Book & wife, Nita of Chandler, AZ, Larry Book & wife, Sharlene of Oxford, KS & Dale Book & wife, Connie of Salina, KS; 2 daughters, Shirley McClendon & husband, Mack of Topeka, KS and Nancy Cook & husband, Kelly of Hays, KS; 16 grandchildren; & 21 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2017 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Logan, KS, with Father George Chalbhagam officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie View Cemetery, Prairie View, KS.

A Scriptural Wake & Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the Logan Funeral Home, 102 E. Church Street, Logan, KS 67646. Following the Rosary, the family will receive friends for visitation from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Geneva will lie in state Wednesday, January 18th from Noon until 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS, then from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Logan Funeral Home, 102 E. Church Street, on Thursday, January 19th.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church, Hospice Services or Teens For Christ.

Logan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.olliffboeve .com.