Forsyth Library to receive rare edition book from professor

FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University’s Forsyth Library celebrates professor Andrew L. Warren Esq. from Western New Mexico University for donating a rare, 1793 edition of Adam Smith’s, “Inquiry into the Wealth of Nations,” first published in 1776.

Recognized as the foundational text of classical economics, Smith’s opus investigates the mechanisms of early industrial capitalism.

The three-volume set has remained in Warren’s family for generations and will be added into Forsyth Library’s Special Collection and preserved for its intrinsic historical value.

“The volumes themselves have shown their age, but it’s a pretty significant addition to our Special Collection that we’re excited to have,” said Brian Gribben, library coordinator.

Weather permitting, a reception will be held in Warren’s honor at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on the main floor of Forsyth Library in the south study area.