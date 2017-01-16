Ellis Co. Extension agent: Knocking ice off can further damage trees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Holly Dickman, Ellis County Horticulture Agent with K-State Research and Extension, advised residents to resist the urge to knock ice off their trees.

“If your trees look like this, please DO NOT try to beat the ice off with a broom, etc.! You will only end up doing more damage. Leave them alone, and let Mother Nature take its course,” Dickman said.

She offered this advice from the University of Missouri Extension for first aid for storm-damaged trees.

Anyone with questions about storm-damaged trees or plants can contact Dickman at the Ellis County Extension office, 601 Main, Ste. A, or by calling (785) 628-9430.