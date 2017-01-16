Phillipsburg resident Dennis N. Paulsen passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at his home at the age of 70.

He was born August 27, 1946 in Phillipsburg, Kansas the son of John & Alice (Austin) Paulsen.

He was united in marriage to Marcia Francis on May 5, 1968 in Phillipsburg, KS, she preceded him in death August 21, 2013.

Survivors include two daughters, Tiffany VanDerVeen & husband Curtis of Prairie View, KS & Courtney Martin & husband, Tyler of Boston, MA; two sisters, Miriam Sansom of Edmond, KS & June Aubushon & husband, Milt of Phillipsburg, KS; and two grandchildren, Michael & Chloe VanDerVeen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the United Methodist Church, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Lew Van Der Wege officiating. Burial will follow in the Iowa Union Cemetery, Phillips County, KS.

Dennis will lie in state from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with family receiving friends Wednesday evening from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for visitation at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services, Inc. Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.