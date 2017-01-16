Congressman Marshall on replacement for ObamaCare

WASHINGTON -President-elect Trump is working to reveal a replacement for “Obama Care.” that will cover everyone.

Votes in the House and Senate last week were the first steps to eliminate Obama’s health-care reform law.

Freshman Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician, knows there are changes coming but some benefits from the old system will remain.

“I think we are very comfortable keeping kids on a parent’s plan until they turn 26,” he said. “We also have to help those with pre-existing conditions. We have to supply high-risk pools which most states have. The federal government will have to help fund those to help keep the cost down for those with pre-existing conditions.”

Marshall also made it clear that whatever happens with healthcare, Americans in need will not be forgotten. “We are not pushing anyone off the cliff or are we going to pull the rug out from under you,” he said.

He did say discussions among congressional leaders are focused on rising premiums for plans sold in state marketplaces, high deductibles and taxes.

GOP lawmakers are set to gather in Philadelphia later this month to discuss specifics for the alternative, according to Marshall.