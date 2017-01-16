Cold with a chance for more rain, sleet or snow

Monday Freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 1pm, then a chance of snow between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 3pm. High near 33. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Periods of freezing rain this morning will produce up to 0.25 of an inch of ice early today. #kswx pic.twitter.com/USGB15b3D0 — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) January 16, 2017

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 29.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.

FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 48.