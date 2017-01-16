Bunker Hill, Dorrance without power after weekend ice storm

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

According to Western Cooperative Electric, the cities of Bunker Hill and Dorrance are without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Dennis Deines, manager of member services, said there are more than 500 meters without power in the company’s 13-county coverage area, which runs from from Oakley to Ellsworth.

He said they are mainly experiencing “burn downs” because of the weight of the ice on the power lines are tree limbs getting into the lines.

“Either from the excessive weight from the conductors rubbing against each other, or touching each other and then eventually when they arc they’ll burn themselves in two,” he said.

Deines said crews are working in full service to resolve the area, but they do not have a timetable on when power could be returned.

He said even if they are able to restore power to the lines, when the ice begins melt, it may cause the same issue.

“Until the temperatures rise to the point where that ice and moisture comes off that line,” Deines said. “It’s not going to get a whole lot better.”

If you come across a downed line to stay away, and Deines said “don’t assume anything.”

“When that line is down on the ground it doesn’t mean that it’s not energized,” he said.

Deines said crews have come across lines on the ground that are still energized.

“If there is any question at all, don’t assume the fact that the lines are not hot,” he warned.