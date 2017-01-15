Win Tickets to see PRCA Championship Rodeo in Park City with 99 KZ Country!

Park City Presents PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Hartman Arena Friday, January 27 2017 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, January 28 2017 at 7:30 pm.

KHAZ is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets for the Saturday, January 28, 2017 night of rodeo action.

Listen for chances to win Monday, January 16 – Friday, January 20, 2017. Caller three at 785-628-2995 each time Theresa Trapp plays the horses sounder will win.

Winners will need to pick up their tickets at the KHAZ Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

Good luck from 99 KZ Country!

Get ready for some high kickin’, bone rattlin’ excitement! Park City Presents PRCA Championship Rodeo at Hartman Arena Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, 2017! Top professional contestants from across the nation compete in seven action-packed events as they attempt to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Each performance matches the sports’ toughest athletes against the Award Winning Stock of Mosbrucker Rodeo. Professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in Bareback Riding, Tie Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Ladies Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Bull Riding!

Tickets available at Tickets are $20 and $30 in advance and $25 and $35 on the day of the event. Little Buckaroos, ages 2 to 12 are just $10, and under 2 years of age are free!Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com , by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the Hartman Arena box office

